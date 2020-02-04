Singles Can Once Again Shred Their Ex For Free Wings At Hooters On Valentine's Day

You can once again shred a picture of your ex to earn free wings at Hooters on Valentine's Day. There's multiple ways you can earn the free wings, as well. Buy 10 wings in the restaurant then rip up a photo of your ex in front of the waitress and you'll earn 10 more, for free.

If you're not carrying around photos of your ex you can also shred their photo digitally on Hooters website. They'll ask you a bit about the relationship like how long it lasted, how the break-up went, etc...then you can digitally shred the photo and receive a coupon that can be redeemed in store.

y'all better come into hooters on valentines day and bring a pic of u & your ex cuz we shred it right in front of u — Madie♡ (@MadieOneill) January 30, 2020

The restaurant has been at this every Valentine's Day since 2016 so clearly it's popular.