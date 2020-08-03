Home Depot Is Selling 12-Foot Skeletons (With Lifelike Eyes) For Halloween 2020

Home Depot has been a popular spot since the Coronavirus pandemic began as people look to use their time at home to improve it. Now, well ahead of Halloween, the store has started selling 12-foot skeletons (with LifeEyes) for your lawn. So, yeah, it's giant and it has spooky LED eyes that light up, move & blink.

Talk about a Halloween decoration. -- https://t.co/FbUMmPwcly — Good Housekeeping (@goodhousemag) August 2, 2020

It was designed for outdoor and indoor use and has a timer to turn off after 6 hours & 18 minutes.

It'll cost you $299 if you want to freak out the nighborhood, or whoever lives with you.