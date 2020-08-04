You Can Get A 10.5-Foot Tall Inflatable Oogie Boogie From Home Depot

This year Home Depot has a few (giant) decor pieces you can throw on your lawn for Halloween. There's a 12-foot skeleton & this 10.5-foot tall inflatable Oogie Boogie from 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'.

This 10.5-Foot Disney Oogie Boogie Inflatable is Now Available at Home Depot https://t.co/58rcfr8O9H — Collin (Hip2Save) (@Hip2Save) August 3, 2020

Like the skeleton the store says it's for both outdoor...and indoor use.

This one will cost you $149.99, or you can grab the smaller 3.5 foot one for $29.99.

If you need more 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' swag as we head into fall Funko has a new advent calendar dedicated to the film, as well.