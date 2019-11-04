Holiday Ice Rink Returns To San Francisco's Union Square
A holiday tradition returns starting Wednesday November 6th when the Union Square ice rink opens for the 2019 holiday season. It'll be open daily through January 20, 2020.
Last day to skate this season!!! We're open until 11:30 p.m. tonight!
The Safeway Holiday ice rink is open 10 AM - 11:30 PM each day (it'll close at 9:30 PM on 12/31). Tickets are $18 for adults & $13 for children (8 & under).
There's also events like a silent disco skate party on December 12th, an ugly sweater party on December 20th & polar bear skate where you're encouraged to wear a bathing suit to the rink on New Year's Day.
Pick up some last minute gifts and go for a skate afterwards! What better way to spend Christmas Eve?⛸️---- We are open 8am - 11:30 pm! And, join us tomorrow, on Christmas Day, from 8:00 am - 11:30 pm! Happy Holidays!
For tickets & info on all things about the Union Square rink head here.