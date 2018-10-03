'Hocus Pocus' Returning To Theaters This Month To Celebrate Its 25th Anniversary

October 3, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Photo by Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

Categories: 
Entertainment

Disney's 'Hocus Pocus' is celebrating its 25th anniversary this October & to celebrate the film will return to the theaters from October 26 - 31, just in time for Halloween.

You'll be able to catch in AMC Theaters around the Bay Area and tickets are only $5.

Head here to find the closest theater to you that's screening the film.

Meanwhile, a Disney Channel original sequel to the film is in the works & it won't feature the original cast.

Tags: 
Hocus Pocus
AMC Theaters