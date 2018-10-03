'Hocus Pocus' Returning To Theaters This Month To Celebrate Its 25th Anniversary

Disney's 'Hocus Pocus' is celebrating its 25th anniversary this October & to celebrate the film will return to the theaters from October 26 - 31, just in time for Halloween.

Brunch? It's just a bit of Hocus Pocus. 25 years later, the Sanderson Sisters are still bewitching. -- pic.twitter.com/bOBYc9w5Z1 — Disney (@Disney) October 3, 2018

You'll be able to catch in AMC Theaters around the Bay Area and tickets are only $5.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of #HocusPocus, we’re bringing the beloved Halloween classic back to the big screen 10/26 through 10/31! Get tix now: https://t.co/dBDhiSZcLp pic.twitter.com/Uxn7aygdUU — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 1, 2018

Head here to find the closest theater to you that's screening the film.

Meanwhile, a Disney Channel original sequel to the film is in the works & it won't feature the original cast.