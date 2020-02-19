Hockey Fans Can Get Free Chipotle On Friday

February 19, 2020
In honor of Hockey Week across America and the 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice, Chipotle is offering free food to those wearing hockey jerseys on Friday February 21st.

Here's how it works, on Friday you can get a free kid's meal, or entree with the purchase of a kid's meal, or entree. The BOGO deal will apply to the meal of lesser-value. So, if you get an entree and a kid's meal, the cheaper kid's meal will be the free one. You must be wearing a hockey jersey in-store to redeem the deal. It does not apply to online orders.

The chain is also offering some go-to Chipotle favorites of several hockey stars through Sunday February 23rd.

For more head to delish.

