Hockey Fans Can Get Free Chipotle On Friday

In honor of Hockey Week across America and the 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice, Chipotle is offering free food to those wearing hockey jerseys on Friday February 21st.

Chipotle announces "Wear Your Hockey Jersey" program that will offer a BOGO for those wearing a hockey jersey on Friday, Feb. 21. The promotion will celebrate the 13th year of Hockey Week Across America, which coincides with the 40th Anniversary of "Miracle on Ice". pic.twitter.com/Etgeo9xFP3 — HerbBrooksFoundation (@HerbBrooksFDN) February 18, 2020

Here's how it works, on Friday you can get a free kid's meal, or entree with the purchase of a kid's meal, or entree. The BOGO deal will apply to the meal of lesser-value. So, if you get an entree and a kid's meal, the cheaper kid's meal will be the free one. You must be wearing a hockey jersey in-store to redeem the deal. It does not apply to online orders.

The chain is also offering some go-to Chipotle favorites of several hockey stars through Sunday February 23rd.

For more head to delish.