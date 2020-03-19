Hippie Hill 4/20 Celebration Canceled For 2020
See you next year.
April 20th will not feature its usual celebration at San Francisco's Hippie Hill as the annual gathering has been canceled due to public health concerns related to Coronavirus.
Due to the ongoing concerns around COVID-19 The 420 Hippie Hill celebration on April 20th, 2020 in Golden Gate Park has been cancelled. We take the health & safety of the public, our staff, vendors, and sponsors very seriously. We feel it’s our responsibility to do our part to minimize social gathering and potential spread of this virus in the community. We are working closely with our local city departments as well community partners and will announce any further details as soon as we have more. Thank you for your understanding and support. Stay safe & Healthy - please support your local cannabis dispensaries, delivery services and all the equity cannabis businesses- See you next year ----------
The gathering most recently featured between 13,000 & 14,000 people in 2019 when 4/20 fell on a Saturday. It does not appear as if something official will be held at a later date, but they did say "see you next year".
Golden Gate Park remains open to the public so it's likely people will still gather to celebrate the day. Hopefully, while remaining at least six feet apart.