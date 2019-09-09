High School Removes Bathroom Stall Doors To Stop Kids From Vaping

After a student was found passed out in a stall at the school a high school in Florence, Alabama is taking a drastic step to try and prevent kids from vaping. They've removed stall doors in several of the boys bathrooms.

The principal of Wilson High School says that everyday kids sneak off to the bathroom to vape. Parents have reportedly felt that the removal of stall doors is too drastic a measure and have suggested having an adult monitor hallways and bathrooms as a solution.

Earlier this year San Francisco became the first major U.S. city to ban e-cigarettes mostly in an attempt to end the epidemic of youth vaping.

