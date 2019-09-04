Hidden Valleys Ranch Dressing Tour Has 5 Bay Area Stops For Ranch Lovers

Hidden Valley have launched a coast-to-coast ranch dressing-inspired tour that features 22 restaurants across America that used the company's original ranch & buttermilk ranch seasonings to create special menu items. Four of them in San Francisco and one in Oakland that will feature these special items through the end of September.

Hidden Valley Is Launching A Coast-To-Coast Ranch Dressing Tour, And I Want To Hit Every Stop https://t.co/T6ATXPlVUO — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) September 4, 2019

Here's the Bay Area specials:

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich @ The New Spot On Polk (SF) (Pictured ABove)

Bacon Ranch Mochi Muffins @ SF Chickenbox

Ranch Dusted Wings & Ranch Cold Noodles @ Dragon's Gate Bar & Grille (Oakland)

Zesty Scotch Egg @ Causwells (SF)

Bugogi Fries & KFC Topped With Hidden Valley Ranch @ Aria Korean Street Food (SF)

For closer looks at the features items along with the rest of the locations participating around the country head here.