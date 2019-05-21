Hidden Valley Unveils Ranch Pool Float And Swimsuits For Summer
Hidden Valley knows what to give ranch lovers. From giant ranch fountains to giant ranch lawn ornaments & now ranch pool floats & swimsuits for the summer.
Score the hottest summer look with our ✨NEW✨ Ranch merch, available now! #HVRlove--☀️ Visit the Ranch Shop -- LINK IN BIO
The summer collections includes the pool float ($35), swimsuits ($50), beach towel ($35), beach tote bag ($25), Button-down shirt ($45) + some socks ($20). They're available now here.
