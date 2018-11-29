Hidden Valley Unveils 2-Liter "Magnum" Bottle Of Ranch

November 29, 2018
You probably recall ranch dressing makers Hidden Valley selling a ranch dressing fountain back in 2017 & now their online shop is back & it's got some more things ranch enthusiasts crave. First, they're selling a "Magnum" ranch bottle that's 2-liters & four times the size of a regular bottle of ranch. It also comes in a nice wooden case & will cost $25. A limited amount will go on sale Dec. 3.

You can also get yourself Hidden Valley ornaments, sweaters & a giant inflatable ranch bottle for your front lawn...

Make a ranch lovers dream come true here.

