Here's Who's Playing San Francisco Pride 2018

Pride Weekend kicks off in San Francisco on Friday June 22 & will continue with tons of events all throughout the weekend. The main stage will get going at Civic Center Plaza at the steps of City Hall on Saturday June 23 & will culminate with the pride parade & big performances on Sunday June 24.

Here's who you can find at this year's main stage:

Saturday, June 23

Hosts:

PERSIA and YVES SAINT CROISSANT

Contributors:

DARWIN BELL

Speakers:

COMPTON’S CAFETERIA RIOT

CASA (CHILDREN’S AFTER SCHOOL ARTS)

Performers:

DJ/PRODUCER HECTOR FONSECA

NATASCHA BESSEZ

THE STUD WITH SPECIAL DJ SET BY SIOBHAN ALUVALOT

FEMME DEADLY VENOMS

MS. NZURI SOUL

JMXJM

CHEER SF

TRANGELA LANSBURY’S GRRRL GANG

IEUAN

SUMIF

NOCTUARY SF

Sunday June 24

Hosts:

HONEY MAHOGANY and SISTER ROMA

Contributors:

DARWIN BELL

Ceremony:

A CELEBRATION OF SONI WOLF

Speakers:

ANNIE STEINBERG, METROPOLITAN COMMUNITY CHURCH

BAAIT-S

DR. CYNTHIA GOMEZ, PLANNED PARENTHOOD

GAVIN GRIMM, TRANSGENDER RIGHTS

IVY B., HEADCOUNT

DR. KAREN SKULTETY, OPENHOUSE

Performers:

KEHLANI PRESENTED BY ALASKA AIRLINES

YAEJI

LE1F

EVELYN “CHAMPAGNE” KING

OUR LADY J

SHOPPING

ADA VOX PRESENTED BY SALESFORCE

ALPHABET ROCKERS

CHEER SF

DUSEROCK

MIDTOWN SOCIAL

MR. DAVID GLAMAMORE

HOUSE OF PRIDE

BOIGRL

THRILLHAMMER

It is a free community-funded event, but donation of $1-$5 at the gate are much appreciated. For more info head to SFpride.org.