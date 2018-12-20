Here's Who Might Be Playing Coachella In 2019
As we approach early January, the time of year where Coachella typically drops their lineup, all kinds of speculation is being made over who might be at the country's biggest music festival in 2019. This week they began updating their official app & that's caused further guessing online.
-- oH mY gAwD --— -- Ichie Scully (@RichieIsEvol) December 19, 2018
-- iT’s HaPpEniNg --
--@COACHELLA App--
-- 2019 UPDATE IS LIVE -- pic.twitter.com/QEDWJUbl0i
Back in October Hits Daily Double reported that the 2019 headliners would be Childish Gambino, Kanye West, & Justin Timberlake. Since that announcement, Timberlake was forced to postpone his 2018 tour dates due to issue with his vocal cords & his rescheduled dates make him incredibly unlikely to actually be a Coachella headliner.
UPDATE: Justin Timberlake has rescheduled the rest of his postponed tour dates for early spring, plus he's added new shows in Detroit, Columbus, and Grand Rapids. https://t.co/sH92fC7kdN— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) December 12, 2018
Donald Glover also played his "final" show as Childish Gambino this month at The Forum in Los Angeles so if we do see him headlining Coachella next spring would it be under a different moniker?
The final Childish Gambino show --— UPROXX (@UPROXX) December 18, 2018
(-- via IG | gregnoire) pic.twitter.com/j5A8IBd0Mj
The potential Kanye booking has also caused its share of controversy online. As for some other acts who could potentially be there on the weekends of 4/12-4/14 & 4/19-4/21:
- The 1975
- NGHTMRE
- Aphex Twin
- Thom Yorke
- Mumford & Sons
- The Pixies
- Tame Impala
- Cage The Elephant
- Solange
- Christine & The Queens
- RUFUS DU SOL
- FKJ
- Anderson .paak
- Young The Giant
- YG
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Maggie Rogers
- Billie Eilish
- Ella Mai
- Kaytranada
- Greta Van Fleet
- Vampire Weekend
These are artists with tour date gaps that make them more likely to show up at Coachella. We'll find out who's on the lineup likely in early January.