Here's Who Might Be Playing Coachella In 2019

As we approach early January, the time of year where Coachella typically drops their lineup, all kinds of speculation is being made over who might be at the country's biggest music festival in 2019. This week they began updating their official app & that's caused further guessing online.

-- oH mY gAwD --

-- iT’s HaPpEniNg --

--@COACHELLA App--

-- 2019 UPDATE IS LIVE -- pic.twitter.com/QEDWJUbl0i — -- Ichie Scully (@RichieIsEvol) December 19, 2018

Back in October Hits Daily Double reported that the 2019 headliners would be Childish Gambino, Kanye West, & Justin Timberlake. Since that announcement, Timberlake was forced to postpone his 2018 tour dates due to issue with his vocal cords & his rescheduled dates make him incredibly unlikely to actually be a Coachella headliner.

UPDATE: Justin Timberlake has rescheduled the rest of his postponed tour dates for early spring, plus he's added new shows in Detroit, Columbus, and Grand Rapids. https://t.co/sH92fC7kdN — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) December 12, 2018

Donald Glover also played his "final" show as Childish Gambino this month at The Forum in Los Angeles so if we do see him headlining Coachella next spring would it be under a different moniker?

The final Childish Gambino show --



(-- via IG | gregnoire) pic.twitter.com/j5A8IBd0Mj — UPROXX (@UPROXX) December 18, 2018

The potential Kanye booking has also caused its share of controversy online. As for some other acts who could potentially be there on the weekends of 4/12-4/14 & 4/19-4/21:

The 1975

NGHTMRE

Aphex Twin

Thom Yorke

Mumford & Sons

The Pixies

Tame Impala

Cage The Elephant

Solange

Christine & The Queens

RUFUS DU SOL

FKJ

Anderson .paak

Young The Giant

YG

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Maggie Rogers

Billie Eilish

Ella Mai

Kaytranada

Greta Van Fleet

Vampire Weekend

These are artists with tour date gaps that make them more likely to show up at Coachella. We'll find out who's on the lineup likely in early January.