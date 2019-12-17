Here's Who Could Be Playing Coachella 2020
December 17, 2019
It's nearing that time where the most-talked about music festival in America reveals its lineup. Coachella returns for two weekends in Indio, CA this April and we already know who's headlining Friday night of the festival each weekend: RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE!
... El Paso, TX March 26, 2020 Las Cruces, NM March 28, 2020 Phoenix, AZ March 30, 2020 Indio, CA April 10, 2020 Indio, CA April 17, 2020 -- Susana Hidalgo
In addition to the reunited RATM will we see any other rock headliners?
Here's some of the artists the folks over at the Coachella Reddit page think might be in the desert of southern California in April:
- beabadoobee
- Big Sean
- Big Wild
- Caribou
- Chemical Brothers
- Duke Dumont
- Earl Sweatshirt
- Emotional Oranges
- FKA Twigs
- Flume
- Frank Ocean
- Halsey
- Justin Timberlake
- Lewis Capaldi
- The Lumineers
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Mura Masa
- My Chemical Romance
- Omar Apollo
- Rex Orange County
- Sturgill Simpson
- Thom Yorke
- Travis Scott
When the lineup drops we'll let you know immediately.