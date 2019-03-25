Here's All The Themes At Oracle Park For SF Giants Games This Season

A new season is upon us and nearly every game that the San Francisco Giants play at Oracle Park will have some theme. From Metallica night, to nights celebrating the heritages of the world, to Marvel night & much more. Here's a look at the special events coming up in 2019:

To make sure that you get the special event night giveaways you will need to have purchased special event tickets.

April 8: Chinese Heritage Night

April 8: University of San Francisco Night

April 9: Saint Mary's College Night

April 9: Bike to the Park Night

April 11: Irish Heritage Night

April 11: California State University, Sacramento Night

April 26: Metallica Night

April 29: San Francisco State University NightApril 30: University of California, Berkeley NightMay 1: Bay Area Unite Night: Golden State WarriorsMay 10: Stanford University NightMay 14: UC Davis NightMay 14: Native American Heritage NightMay 20: Educator Appreciation NightMay 20: Game of ThronesMay 21: Filipino Heritage NightMay 22: Marvel NightMay 24: Santa Clara University NightMay 24: Japanese Heritage NightJune 7: Margaritaville NightJune 9: U.S. Open DayJune 11: Alzheimer's Awareness NightJune 11: Portuguese Heritage NightJune 12: LGBT NightJune 14: Beatles Tribute NightJune 15: McCovey Cove Wine MixerJune 16: Scout DayJune 24: Stitch N' Pitch NightJune 27: Firefighter Appreciation NightJune 28: Bruce Lee Tribute NightJune 29: Team Up For TahoeJune 30: Pixar DayJuly 5: Christmas in JulyJuly 5: Frank Sinatra Tribute NightJuly 6: Autism Awareness NightJuly 7: Top Gun DayJuly 18: Law Enforcement Appreciation NightJuly 19: Polynesian Heritage NightJuly 21: Girl Scouts DayJuly 23: African American Heritage NightAugust 5: Friends NightAugust 6: Nurses Night OutAugust 8: Marvel Night 2August 9: Grateful Dead NightAugust 11: 1989 World Series ReunionAugust 26: Star Trek NightAugust 27: Jewish Heritage NightAugust 29: Hello Kitty NightAugust 30: Italian Heritage NightAugust 31: Peanuts DaySeptember 1: Pediatric Cancer Awareness DaySeptember 1: Yoga DaySeptember 9: tokidoki NightSeptember 10: Halfway to St. Paddy's DaySeptember 13: Fiesta GreatsSeptember 13: San Jose State NightSeptember 14: Fellowship DaySeptember 14: Fiesta GigantesSeptember 15: Star Wars DaySeptember 24: OktoberfestSeptember 24: Step Up to the PlateSeptember 25: Bay Area Unite: SharksSeptember 25: Filipino Heritage Night 2September 27: Greek Heritage NightSeptember 28: Giants Closers

See you at the Park!