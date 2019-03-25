Here's All The Themes At Oracle Park For SF Giants Games This Season
A new season is upon us and nearly every game that the San Francisco Giants play at Oracle Park will have some theme. From Metallica night, to nights celebrating the heritages of the world, to Marvel night & much more. Here's a look at the special events coming up in 2019:
To make sure that you get the special event night giveaways you will need to have purchased special event tickets.
April 8: Chinese Heritage Night
April 8: University of San Francisco Night
April 9: Saint Mary's College Night
April 9: Bike to the Park Night
April 11: Irish Heritage Night
April 11: California State University, Sacramento Night
April 26: Metallica Night
ICYMI The @SFGiants will host another #MetallicaNight two months from tonight when the @Yankees come to @OracleParkSF.https://t.co/rw20dXrywV— ALT1053Radio (@ALT1053Radio) February 27, 2019
April 29: San Francisco State University Night
April 30: University of California, Berkeley Night
May 1: Bay Area Unite Night: Golden State Warriors
May 10: Stanford University Night
May 14: UC Davis Night
May 14: Native American Heritage Night
May 20: Educator Appreciation Night
May 20: Game of Thrones
May 21: Filipino Heritage Night
May 22: Marvel Night
May 24: Santa Clara University Night
May 24: Japanese Heritage Night
June 7: Margaritaville Night
June 9: U.S. Open Day
June 11: Alzheimer's Awareness Night
June 11: Portuguese Heritage Night
June 12: LGBT Night
June 14: Beatles Tribute Night
June 15: McCovey Cove Wine Mixer
June 16: Scout Day
June 24: Stitch N' Pitch Night
June 27: Firefighter Appreciation Night
June 28: Bruce Lee Tribute Night
June 29: Team Up For Tahoe
June 30: Pixar Day
July 5: Christmas in July
July 5: Frank Sinatra Tribute Night
July 6: Autism Awareness Night
July 7: Top Gun Day
July 18: Law Enforcement Appreciation Night
July 19: Polynesian Heritage Night
July 21: Girl Scouts Day
July 23: African American Heritage Night
August 5: Friends Night
August 6: Nurses Night Out
August 8: Marvel Night 2
August 9: Grateful Dead Night
August 11: 1989 World Series Reunion
August 26: Star Trek Night
August 27: Jewish Heritage Night
August 29: Hello Kitty Night
August 30: Italian Heritage Night
August 31: Peanuts Day
September 1: Pediatric Cancer Awareness Day
September 1: Yoga Day
September 9: tokidoki Night
September 10: Halfway to St. Paddy's Day
September 13: Fiesta Greats
September 13: San Jose State Night
September 14: Fellowship Day
September 14: Fiesta Gigantes
September 15: Star Wars Day
September 24: Oktoberfest
September 24: Step Up to the Plate
September 25: Bay Area Unite: Sharks
September 25: Filipino Heritage Night 2
September 27: Greek Heritage Night
September 28: Giants Closers
See you at the Park!