Hello Kitty Plane To Begin Flights Out Of SFO This Fall

Beginning this October, EVA Air will bring their Sanrio-themed jets to SFO for flight between the Bay Area and Taiwan. Their 777-300er Hello Kitty Hand-In-Hand jet will make weekly flights starting Oct. 27th from SFO to Taipei on Sundays and either Tuesdays, or Thursdays & as of December 1st that will expand to those three days every week.

You won't just be flying on a Hello Kitty-themed jet, but you'll also have a themed boarding pass, baggage stickers & you'll see that everything on the plane is Sanrio-related from the napkins to the flight attendant's aprons.

For more, head to Evakitty.com.