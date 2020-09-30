Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make four Bay Area stops this Fall

2020 isn't stopping the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck from returning to the Bay Area. Those looking for their yearly dose of Sanrio-themed treats and exclusive merch can find it at four Bay Area locations from weekends staring October 3rd through November 7th.

Here's when & where you can find it:

Oct. 3 – San Jose at Westfield Valley Fair in the new exterior

Oct. 17 – Walnut Creek at Broadway Plaza in the Event Plaza near Macy’s

Oct. 24 – SF at the Stonestown Galleria near Olive Garden

Nov. 7 – Pleasanton at Stoneridge Shopping Center near The Cheesecake Factory

It will be open 10AM - 7PM at each stop.

For those who visited the Hello Kitty Cafe at San Jose's Santana Row it looks like that location closed in early 2020 so this is your best source for all the Hello Kitty snacks you'd like. More info on the menu & merch can be found here.