Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Coming To San Francisco's Cherry Blossom Festival

We do have one of the world's few Hello Kitty Cafes right here in the Bay Area at San Jose's Santana Row, but if you want another opportunity at some sweet Hello Kitty-themed treats the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be stopping by the Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival in San Francisco's Japantown on the weekend of April 13 - 14.

Stop by and get some exclusive treats & merch from 10 AM - 5 PM each day. For more info, head here.

Meanwhile, the Cherry Blossom Festival will be happening for two weekends, April 13 - 14 & April 20 - 21, and is always a fun event. For more on how to attend head here.