The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Is Coming Back To The Bay Area

May 1, 2018
Food And Drink

The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is set to make its return to the Bay Area this month with cute snacks & long lines.

Good morning #Albuquerque! The #HelloKittyCafeTruck is here at @ShopABQUptown with supercute treats and merch! Visit us near California Pizza Kitchen between 10am-8pm, while supplies last! See you soon! #HelloKittyCafe

Get some adorable macarons plus other treats & all kinds of exclsuive Hello Kitty swag.

When your oldest son brings #goodies for me and his little sister from the #hellokitty truck yesterday. Gotta love him! ❤️#hk #hellokittytruck #hellokittyfans #cafetruck #sanrio #southcentermall #brotherlylove #siblings #happiness #goodstuff #macaroons #macarons #sweets #desserts #cookies #plushdoll

Here's when & where you can find it:

  • Santana Row in San Jose: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., May 12
  • Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., May 19
  • Stonridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., May 26
  • Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., June 2
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

