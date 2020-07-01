Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer Reschedule SF Oracle Park Date For July 20, 2021

Pushed back a year

July 1, 2020
Dallas
Dallas

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Categories: 
Bay Area News
Music

The Hella Mega Tour feat. Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer has a new date for their San Francisco stop. The show will hit Oracle Park on Tuesday July 20, 2021.

All tickets for the original July 21, 2020 date will be honored, or you can request a refund here.

The tour also has rescheduled dates across Europe & North America in 2021.

Tags: 
Hella Mega Tour
San Francisco