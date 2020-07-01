Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer Reschedule SF Oracle Park Date For July 20, 2021

The Hella Mega Tour feat. Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer has a new date for their San Francisco stop. The show will hit Oracle Park on Tuesday July 20, 2021.

The Hella Mega Tour at @OracleParkSF has been rescheduled to July 20th, 2021. Your ticket will be honored for the new date or if you can’t make it, you’ll be able to request a refund. We’ll email ticket holders directly with details. Visit https://t.co/R8gMs4o8Hj for more info. pic.twitter.com/0kcNCY5yLz — LiveNationSF (@LiveNationSF) July 1, 2020

All tickets for the original July 21, 2020 date will be honored, or you can request a refund here.

The tour also has rescheduled dates across Europe & North America in 2021.