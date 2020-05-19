Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer SF Show Postponed To Summer 2021

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer have announced the postponement of their North American Hella Mega Tour dates. The tour was set to hit San Francisco's Oracle Park on Tuesday July 21, 2020.

An update on Hella Mega North America A post shared by Green Day (@greenday) on May 19, 2020 at 7:01am PDT

New summer 2021 dates at the same venues that the 2020 dates were scheduled for will be announced soon.

All tickets for the original dates will be honored for the rescheduled ones, or you'll be able to get refunds. The tour had already postponed spring & summer dates across Asia and Europe due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.