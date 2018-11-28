Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, And Big Waves Expected With Next Bay Area Storm

The storm set to hit the Bay Area on Wednesday night is expected to last through Thursday and pack a decent punch with heavy rains, gusty winds, and large waves.

HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENINGhttps://t.co/UY8TA0Rnjv pic.twitter.com/wuUBN6e1aA — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 27, 2018

Waves on the coast are expected to routinely be between 13 & 16 feet while some might even reach 24 feet in height. Winds could also gust at 60 MPH during the storm.

As always, drive like a smart person & be safe.