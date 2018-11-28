Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, And Big Waves Expected With Next Bay Area Storm

November 28, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Tisaeff | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Bay Area News

The storm set to hit the Bay Area on Wednesday night is expected to last through Thursday and pack a decent punch with heavy rains, gusty winds, and large waves.

Waves on the coast are expected to routinely be between 13 & 16 feet while some might even reach 24 feet in height. Winds could also gust at 60 MPH during the storm.

As always, drive like a smart person & be safe.

Tags: 
Bay Area
San Francisco