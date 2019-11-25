Heavy Rainfall, Cold Weather Coming To The Bay Area Starting Tuesday

When prepping for your Thanksgiving travel plans perhaps you already noticed that rain is back in the Bay Area forecast! Starting Tuesday afternoon heavy rains are expected through the evening around the Bay with showers continuing through Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.

Wet weather is headed toward the #BayArea!



Here's when to expect some rain where you are https://t.co/1FfyN3uGhq — KRON4 News (@kron4news) November 25, 2019

This will mark the first legit rain in the Bay Area since the weekend fo May 18 - 19, 2019.

The Bay Area's first soaking rain in 190 days moves into the Bay Area tomorrow. Watch @MikeNiccoABC7's forecast: https://t.co/5PUHAcIID4 pic.twitter.com/eYgzDqfP32 — LiveDoppler7 (@LiveDoppler7) November 25, 2019

Temperatures will also be topping out in the high 40s & 50s for most of the Bay Area for the remainder of the week.

Rain will return to the forecast this weekend and remains a possibility daily throughout early December.

Heavy snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada and light snow can be expected on Bay Area peaks.