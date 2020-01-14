Heavy Rain And Winds Expected For The Bay Area Starting Wednesday Night

On Wednesday night the first real storm of 2020 is expected to hit the Bay Area with heavy rain, wind gusts of up to 40 MPH & some lower elevation snow.

Heavy rain, 40 mph winds, snow in Bay Area forecast https://t.co/CZH9cUf9XJ pic.twitter.com/gXWVd30ss5 — SFGate (@SFGate) January 14, 2020

The system will come from the Gulf of Alaska and deliver cold enough temperatures that could result in snow on Bay Area peaks.

Expect one to two inches of rain for many parts of the Bay Area and wind advisories overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The storm should be over by Friday as a dry weekend with slightly warmer temperatures looks to be on tap.