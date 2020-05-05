Health Experts Suggest That Mothers Take 'Momcations'

Last summer it was reported that mom's were taking solo "momcations" away from their children & spouses at an increasing rate and health experts say that they're much needed in order to be the best mom you can be.

In August it was reported that moms work an average of 98 hours a week and that's surely higher during quarantine with kids home from school and a variety of other factors.

Psychologist Dr. Nava. Silton of Marymount College is among the experts who suggest even a two-day getaway to improve a mom's relationship with their spouse & to teach children about the balance in family roles. Another big reason for taking a momcation is to recoup & refresh.

So, mom's, once you're able to again, you deserve that momcation.