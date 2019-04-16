Heads Up: In-N-Out Burger Will Be Closed On Easter Sunday
April 16, 2019
A friendly reminder that Sunday April 21st is Easter Sunday and that is one of the three days a year where In-N-Out Burger closes all of their locations - the other two dates being Thanksgiving & Christmas.
I just went to in n out only to remember it's closed for Easter pic.twitter.com/OhXupjGWP4— madeline (@maddydion) April 17, 2017
In-N-Out employees get to spend a Sunday not making burgers, fries, and shakes for the rest of us - and they deserve it. Especially after Saturday, which of course is 4/20.
@innoutburger played the biggest trick on me yesterday by being closed.— Audel Alvarado (@Audele8) April 2, 2018
I literally drove there after work (i forgot it was easter) and found it closed -- pic.twitter.com/gzvYUjxMOy