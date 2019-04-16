Heads Up: In-N-Out Burger Will Be Closed On Easter Sunday

April 16, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

A friendly reminder that Sunday April 21st is Easter Sunday and that is one of the three days a year where In-N-Out Burger closes all of their locations - the other two dates being Thanksgiving & Christmas.

In-N-Out employees get to spend a Sunday not making burgers, fries, and shakes for the rest of us - and they deserve it. Especially after Saturday, which of course is 4/20.

