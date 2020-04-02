HBO Making Its Most Popular Shows Available To Stream For Free
Starting April 3rd
April 2, 2020
HBO has announced that starting Friday April 3rd more than 500 hours of programming including full seasons of some of their most popular shows will be available to stream, for free, via HBO Go & HBO Now.
My bosses want me to tell you these series will be available to stream on HBO NOW and HBO GO for free starting tomorrow:⠀ ⠀ The Sopranos⠀ The Wire⠀ Succession⠀ True Blood⠀ @SiliconHBO⠀ Six Feet Under⠀ @BallersHBO⠀ @VeepHBO⠀ Barry
Among what will be streamable are these original series:
- Ballers (5 Seasons)
- Barry (2 Seasons)
- Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)
- Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)
- The Sopranos (7 Seasons)
- Succession (2 Seasons)
- True Blood (7 Seasons)
- Veep (7 Seasons)
- The Wire (5 Seasons)
These docuseries & documentaries:
- The Apollo
- The Case Against Adnan Syed
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher
- I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
- The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
- Jane Fonda in Five Acts
- McMillion$
- True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
- United Skates
- We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest
& these movies:
- Arthur
- Arthur 2: On the Rocks
- Blinded By the Light
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Empire of the Sun
- Forget Paris
- Happy Feet Two
- Isn’t It Romantic?
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- Midnight Special
- My Dog Skip
- Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
- Pan
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- Red Riding Hood
- Smallfoot
- Storks
- Sucker Punch
- Unknown
No subscription will be required to watch these.