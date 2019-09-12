HBO Is Developing A 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel About The Targaryens

While some are still upset with how 'Game of Thrones' wrapped up, fans do have something to look forward to with a prequel set 5,000 years prior to the original show & now the network is close to greenlighting a separate prequel series about the history of the Targaryens. The show will focus on the civil war between Rhaenyra and Aegon Targaryen for control of the seven kingdoms 200 years prior to the events of 'GoT'.

The war, also known as the Dance of the Dragons, and more of the show's plot will pull from George R.R. Martin's 'Fire And Blood,' about the history of the Targaryen House.

Entertainment Weekly has more on the upcoming show here. You can also catch the 'Game Of Thrones' concert experience in October at the Shoreline.