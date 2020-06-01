Hayward Issues Week-Long Curfew Starting Monday Night

Following suit of several Bay Area cities, Hayward has now enacted a week-long curfew each night from 8PM - 5AM through Monday June 8th.

The curfew is in response to vandalism & looting that took place in the city and nearby in San Lorenzo & San Leandro.

