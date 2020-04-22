Hayley Williams Postpones North American Solo Tour Including San Francisco Date

Her May 30th show at the Masonic will be rescheduled

April 22, 2020
Paramore's Hayley Williams will release her debut solo album 'Petals For Armor' on May 8th, but her subsuquent tour dates are being postponed. Williams has postponed her UK dates to 2021 and her North American tour, which included a May 30th date at the Masonic in San Francisco will also be rescheduled.

All tickets that were purchased for the tour will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

She also just gave us another taste of her new music with the track "Dead Horse".

