Hayley Williams Hints At Paramore Returning To Rock Sound On Next Album

On the heels of her pop-driven debut solo album, 'Petals For Armor,' & Paramore's synth-pop inspired most recent effort, 'After Laughter' it sounds like Hayley Williams and her bandmates are interested in returning to a more rock-friendly sound for the next album, per her conversation with NME.

Hayley Williams (@yelyahwilliams) thinks @paramore’s next album might be ditching the synth wave sounds of ‘After Laughter’ and re-embracing their pop-punk rootshttps://t.co/6pv5hZWj8r — altpress (@AltPress) May 11, 2020

Williams worked on her solo album with bandmate Taylor York and mentioned that they could start working on new Paramore music anytime. Now she delved into what her, York & Zac Farro have been inspired by lately including Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Rapture and Queens of the Stone Age.

"There's already moments where we find ourselves fantasizing about the next @paramore record." - @yelyahwilliams https://t.co/FbcxmxAxHF — ALT1053Radio (@ALT1053Radio) February 22, 2020

"Oh, God, I miss guitars." Is something Williams noted York saying recently and she followed that up by saying that while the sound on 'After Laughter' fit them, she wants to see what else they can do to "F*** this up".

Williams had to postpone her solo tour, which featured a stop in San Francisco at the Masonic, and 'Petals For Armor' remains her focus for now, but we'll le you know when Paramore gets things going again.

For more watch our exclusive with Hayley here.