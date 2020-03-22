Hawaii Institutes Two Week Quarantine For All Arrivals To The State

Effective Thursday March 26th

March 22, 2020
Starting Thursday March 26th all travelers who enter Hawaii, whether that be tourists, or residents returning home, will be required to go into self-quarantine for 14 days, per Hawaii governor David Ige.

Failure to comply can result in a misdemeanor & a fine of $5,000. Residents are expected to quarantine at home & visitors are expected to quarantine in their hotels, or wherever they're lodging.

As of Saturday Hawaii had 48 Coronavirus cases in the state with most of those linked to travel so these. measures are being put in place to curb the spread of the virus. For more head here.

