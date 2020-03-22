Hawaii Institutes Two Week Quarantine For All Arrivals To The State

Starting Thursday March 26th all travelers who enter Hawaii, whether that be tourists, or residents returning home, will be required to go into self-quarantine for 14 days, per Hawaii governor David Ige.

New overnight: Hawaii's governor has instituted a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine starting Thursday of all people traveling to the state as part of efforts to fight the spread of #coronavirushttps://t.co/Gb68JLKltm — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaABC7) March 22, 2020

Failure to comply can result in a misdemeanor & a fine of $5,000. Residents are expected to quarantine at home & visitors are expected to quarantine in their hotels, or wherever they're lodging.

MARCH 21, 2020: Today I issued a second supplemental emergency proclamation (https://t.co/nCAmi6Jh8f) ordering ALL individuals, both residents and visitors, arriving or returning to the State of Hawaiʻi to a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine. #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/FQczZ4d0J9 — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) March 22, 2020

As of Saturday Hawaii had 48 Coronavirus cases in the state with most of those linked to travel so these. measures are being put in place to curb the spread of the virus. For more head here.