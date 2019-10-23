Haunted House Requires 40-Page Waiver To Enter, But Will Hand You $20K If You Can Make It Out

(Via Y108)

You may have never heard of McKamey Manor in Summertown, Tennesse, but you don't won't be able to forget it if you attempt to go in it!

The manor has been said to be the scariest haunted house in the U.S, giving you $20,000 if you can finish the tour!

The catch.. You must sign a 40-page waiver, be 21+, or 18-20 with parents approval, pass a background check, proof of medical insurance, have a doctor's note and pass a physical to even enter! You also can't curse, or money from your $20k winnings will be deducted.

If you pass the requirements to enter the haunted house, the house will tailor your experience to your fears. It is "an aggressive experience" and actors will come in contact with you, but you are not permitted to touch them, or you will be removed.

Your entire tour is filmed, and for good reason.. Some who have attempted the McKamey Manor tour have sued the owner believing things happened to them in the haunted house that didn't really occur.

In case you were wondering, no one has been able to get through the haunted house so far!

The price to enter the house? Simply a bag of dog food for one of McKamey's five dogs.

