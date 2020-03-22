Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for Coronavirus in NY Prison: Report

(Via WWL)

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Harvey Weinstein, who was recently imprisoned after being convicted of sexual assault, has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

State prison officials told the Niagara Gazette that the 68-year-old is in isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York, after testing positive.

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein has reportedly been placed into isolation in a New York prison after testing positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/4k6J8yNkfJ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 22, 2020

Officials said they believe Weinstein already had the virus before he was imprisoned at the facility after leaving Rikers Island.

According to CNHI, he is one of two inmates at the prison who tested positive.

Weinstein is serving a 23 year sentence after being convicted in federal court in New York this month.