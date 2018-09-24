Harvest Moon To Be Visible This Week

Fall has officially begun the first full moon of the season has been close to follow the transition from summer. The harvest moon is the first full moon closest to the autumnal equinox & it will be visible through Tuesday night.

The September 2018 full moon is coming this week. Here's when to see the harvest moon. https://t.co/Nxqm2OFkMJ pic.twitter.com/CXvTY0L2Yu — NJ.com (@njdotcom) September 23, 2018

It has been rumored that harvest moons remain in the night sky longer than other full moons, but that is the not the case as full moons nearest to the times of the winter solstice in December stay in the sky the longest.

The term harvest moon dates back hundreds of years to a time when it marked the shortening of days, but the full moon provided somewhat a lantern in the sky that would allow for more time for fields to be harvested.

