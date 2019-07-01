Harry Potter-Themed Coffee Shop Opens In Southern California

A new spot for Harry Potter-obsessed fans to hit up has opened in downtown Los Angeles. Nimbus opened in June and is not officially affiliated with Harry Potter, but quite clearly draws inspiration from the series.

The wizard theme is apparent with a case of food that reads “Fantastic Treats and Where to Find Them” on it, a wall of wands, portraits of wizards, and a collection of flavored giggle waters available.

wizard themed coffee shop --‍♂️☕️ A post shared by carlos (@carrlos0_) on Jun 29, 2019 at 9:45am PDT

Hours can fluctuate a bit as they await their official grand opening and hire a full staff, but it's been a very popular spot so far and should continue to be. For more check out their Instagram.