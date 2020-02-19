Symphony Silicon Valley Holding 'Harry Potter' Series This Year

Bay Area 'Harry Potter' fans can enjoy several full weekends of Symphony Silicon Valley playing along with films in the series this year. The first of which is coming up February 22nd & 23rd with screenings of 'The Deathy Hallows' part 1 accompanied by the symphony at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts.

Showings this weekend are on Saturday the 22nd at 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM and Sunday the 23rd at 1:30 PM.

You can catch part 2 of 'The Deathly Hallows' with the symphony on the weekend of April 4-5.

'Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince' will be shown with the acoompaniment of the symphony on November 9-10. You can grab tickets for all the screenings at symphonysiliconvalley.org.