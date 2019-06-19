The 'Harry Potter' Augmented Reality Game Is Coming This Friday

June 19, 2019
Harry Potter fans have had a lot to get excited about lately with the new Harry Potter Vans collection, the new Hagrid Coaster at the Harry Potter Wizarding World in Orlando, New Harry Potter e-books from J.K. Rowling and now the long-awaited Harry Potter augmented reality game is set to arrive Friday June 21st after nearly two years of waiting.

The game from 'Pokemon Go' creators are ready to launch 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' in the U.S. & UK. Gameplay will be similar to its Pokemon predecessor as you encounter magic & characters from the series through your phone in our muggle world. You'll take on the role of a new wizard recruit working with the "Statute of Secrecy Task Force". That, of course, is the task force who have to solve the mystery of "The Calamity" - an event that has scattered magical artifacts and creatures all over the globe.

The game will be available for android & iPhone users. Good luck, wizard recruit. 

