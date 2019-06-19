The 'Harry Potter' Augmented Reality Game Is Coming This Friday

Harry Potter fans have had a lot to get excited about lately with the new Harry Potter Vans collection, the new Hagrid Coaster at the Harry Potter Wizarding World in Orlando, New Harry Potter e-books from J.K. Rowling and now the long-awaited Harry Potter augmented reality game is set to arrive Friday June 21st after nearly two years of waiting.

The worldwide launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite begins this Friday, June 21! Keep your eyes peeled and wand ready for more information as the game goes live in your region soon. #WizardsUnite pic.twitter.com/ckk4s4mi8a — Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (@HPWizardsUnite) June 19, 2019

The game from 'Pokemon Go' creators are ready to launch 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' in the U.S. & UK. Gameplay will be similar to its Pokemon predecessor as you encounter magic & characters from the series through your phone in our muggle world. You'll take on the role of a new wizard recruit working with the "Statute of Secrecy Task Force". That, of course, is the task force who have to solve the mystery of "The Calamity" - an event that has scattered magical artifacts and creatures all over the globe.

The secrecy of the wizarding world is still under threat! This time with a Hippogriff busting through a Muggle structure! #WizardsUnite https://t.co/XTiQxa0794 pic.twitter.com/j4uAWzVBe7 — Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (@HPWizardsUnite) May 22, 2019

The game will be available for android & iPhone users. Good luck, wizard recruit.