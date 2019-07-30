'Harold And Kumar Go To White Castle' Was Released On This Date 15 Years Ago

July 30, 2019
On July 30, 2004 John Cho & Kal Penn starred in one of the 2000s most popular stoner buddy comedies, 'Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle'. The film is credit with reviving both the career of Neil Patrick Harris & the White Castle brand. The film also featured a cameo from Ryan Reynolds.

The film spawned two sequels, 'Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay' & 'A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas'.

