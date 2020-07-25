Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Calls Off 2020 Festival; Pledges $1.5 Million To Support Bay Area Artists & Venues

During a livestream with the band Los Lobos on Saturday afternoon, Organizers of San Francisco's annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival announced that the free event would not be taking place in Golden Gate Park this October. Instead an online event called Let The Music Play On will be held in October featuring performances and surprises. Fans of the festival can take part by submitting their favorite memories via stories, photos, and videos here.

The festival also announced the Hardly Strictly Music Relief Fund, which is a $1.5 million charity initiative to help support Bay Area artists during the ongoing pandemic.

American roots musicians living in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, and Sonoma Counties are invited to apply for up to $2,000 in one-time, unrestricted support.

Music venues with a track record of presenting American roots styles from across the Bay Area are invited to nominate themselves for this grant opportunity. A select number of nominated venues will be invited to submit a formal application for $100,000-$200,000 grants.

Non-profit venues are preferred and they must be located in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, Solano, or Sonoma Counties.

The nomination form can be filled out here.