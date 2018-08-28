Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces Full 2018 Lineup
August 28, 2018
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass returns to Golden Gate Park this fall for another free weekend of music featuring over 80 acts. Here's who's playing in 2018 on the weekend of October 5 - 7.
- Aaron Lee Tasjan
- Aki Kumar
- Alison Krauss
- Ana Tijoux
- Andrea Gibson
- Ani DiFranco, Bo & Lebo with Friends
- Booker T. Jones Stax Revue
- The Brothers Gibb
- Buddy Miller’s Cavalcade of Stars featuring The Cave Singers
- Tracy Nelson
- Molly Tuttle
- The War and Treaty
- Buddy Miller
- Courtney Marie Andrews
- Dale Watson
- Darlingside
- Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore with The Guilty Ones
- David Bromberg Quintet
- David Luning
- The Dead South
- Deer Tick
- Del McCoury Band
- Don Was & Friends
- Dry Branch Fire Squad
- Eilen Jewell
- Emmylou Harris & The Red Dirt Boys
- Evolfo
- The Family Crest
- The Flatlanders
- Four Year Bender
- Glorietta
- The Go To Hell Man Band
- Gomez
- Graham Nash
- Gregory Alan Isakov
- The Greyboy Allstars
- Hip Spanic Allstars
- Howlin Rain
- Hurray For The Riff Raff
- I’m With Her
- JD McPherson
- Jeff Tweedy
- Jon Langford and the Sturdy Nelsons
- Justin Townes Earle
- Kacy & Clayton
- Kevin & Dustin Welch
- Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert
- Langhorne Slim
- Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands
- The Letterboxers feat. SF Middle Schoolers
- Live From Here with Chris Thile
- Liz Brasher
- The Lone Bellow
- Los Lobos
- Marco and the Polos
- The Mastersons
- Matador! Soul Sounds
- Mavis Staples
- Moonalice
- Nancy & The Lambchops
- Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock & Roll Revue with Los Straitjackets
- Patty Griffin
- Peter Rowan
- Prairie Prince Presents “Tommy,”
- Raise Your Voice
- Robert Finley
- Robyn Hitchcock: Electrospective
- Rodney Crowell
- Roky Erickson
- Sammy Brue
- Sera Cahoone
- Songcatching Hazel feat. Eli West
- Ismay & Paper Wings
- Steve Earle & The Dukes
- Steve Forbert
- Tim Barry
- Tim O’Brien
- Trampled by Turtles
- Vetiver
- The Wailin’ Jennys
- Ween
For more info head to Hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.