Hardly Strictly Bluegrass donates $3 million to Bay Area artists and venues

Back in July the annual free music festival held in Golden Gate Park every October, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, announced they'd be hosting a virtual version of their festival for 2020 and that they'd starting a relief fund aimed at helping out-of-work Bay Area artists and venues. A few months later they've been responsible for donating $3 million to local artists and venues.

The festival made a $1 million donation to the Artist Relief Fund and have given out $1 million from their own COVID-19 relief fund that's benefited Bay Area venues such as Bottom of the Hill, The Ivy Room, The Mystic Theatre, and many more.

They've given out another $600k to individual Bay Area artists and raised another $500k through their 2020 livestream in early October for that cause. Bay Area artists can still apply for $2k-5k grants through October 21st.

