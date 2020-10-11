Hardly Strictly Bluegrass donates $3 million to Bay Area artists and venues
Through their relief funds
Back in July the annual free music festival held in Golden Gate Park every October, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, announced they'd be hosting a virtual version of their festival for 2020 and that they'd starting a relief fund aimed at helping out-of-work Bay Area artists and venues. A few months later they've been responsible for donating $3 million to local artists and venues.
Great article in @KQED on Let The Music Play On helping artists in need.— Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (@HSBFest) October 11, 2020
Let The Music Play On streams through midnight at hardlystrictlybluegrass.com--watch while you can!#letthemusicplayonhttps://t.co/1IU2pHhu9g
The festival made a $1 million donation to the Artist Relief Fund and have given out $1 million from their own COVID-19 relief fund that's benefited Bay Area venues such as Bottom of the Hill, The Ivy Room, The Mystic Theatre, and many more.
They've given out another $600k to individual Bay Area artists and raised another $500k through their 2020 livestream in early October for that cause. Bay Area artists can still apply for $2k-5k grants through October 21st.
