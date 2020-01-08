Halsey Announces Shoreline Show With CHVRCHES And Omar Apollo
January 8, 2020
Halsey has announced the North American edition of her 'Manic' tour and it will make a stop at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View on Saturday June 6th.
NORTH AMERICAN INSTALLMENT OF THE MANIC WORLD TOUR. ONSALE 1/17. ✨ left brain VS right brain. Come see how it feels...
CHVRCHES & Omar Apollo will open the show.
General on sale is Friday, January 17 at 10AM
Presale is Thursday, January 16 10a-10p
Password: LOCAL
You can get tickets at Livenation.com.
Check back for chances to win your way in from ALT 105.3!