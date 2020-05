Halsey's show scheduled for Shoreline Amphitheatre on June 5, 2020 has been postponed to June 5, 2021. She will be playing the same venues she was orignally scheduled to play for the rescheduled dates.

It's unclear if the tour's openers will remain the same. CHVRCHES & Omar Apollo were scheduled to open the Shoreline date. The Live Nation event page for the rescheduled show list Pale Waves as the opener.