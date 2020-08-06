Halloween Events Canceled At California Theme Parks

This week we learned that California's Great America would remain closed for the rest of 2020 meaning that their annual Halloween Haunt had been canceled. Other shuttered California theme parks have also announced that their Halloween traditions are a no-go for 2020 including Disneyland with the Oogie Boogie Bash, Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, and Knott's Scary Farm at Knott's Berry Farm.

Disneyland cancels Oogie Boogie Bash due to coronavirus https://t.co/SgVZbfqKkT — OC Disney (@ocdisney) July 24, 2020

It's unclear yet if Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, which is currently operating as "The Marine World Experience" will continue with their annual Fright Fest in some form.

Drive-thru experiences are planned around the country including at the Alameda County Fairgrounds with a re-worked version of the annual "Pirates Of Emerson" experience.