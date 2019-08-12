Halloween After Dark Tour And Scavenger Hunt Planned At Alcatraz

Urban Diversion Bay Area, a social activity club, has a special tour planned for Alcatraz that'll happen on Halloween after dark. The 21+ event will also include a guided tour, cellhouse audio tour, a scavenger hunt, and a pre-tour dinner.

Video of EXPLORING A HAUNTED PRISON AFTER DARK | Alcatraz night tour

Organizers encourage those who are coming to dress as inmates to help enhance the experience.

Tickets are $59.00 and you have to be a member of Club Urban Diversion to be part of it. To register & to get tix head here. They promise that it's a very popular event and that it sells out quickly. The Facebook event has more than 10,000 people interested currently.

Alcatraz offers night tours on select nights throughout the year, including on Halloween (beginning at 5:45PM) that are all ages. It's $47 for adults and cheaper for seniors, juniors (12-17) , and kids (5-11). Tickets for those tours can be found here.