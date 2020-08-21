Half Moon Bay And Pacifica Urge People To Stay Away Due To Wildfires

As crews continue to battle the CZU August Lighting Complex Fire San Mateo County's coastal towns are urging people to stay away. Both Half Moon Bay & Pacifica have asked people to not visit this weekend as additional traffic could cause delays in emergency response and evacuations.

It is not the weekend to visit Half Moon Bay. Wildfires have burned over 50,000 acres and 64,000 people have been evacuated from their homes. Half Moon Bay closed its beaches and parking lots are filling with evacuees and support personnel. Please stay out of the area. Be safe. pic.twitter.com/ZvPaZf01Rd — Visit Half Moon Bay (@VisitHMB) August 21, 2020

Half Moon Bay City Manager Bob Nisbet ordered that all beaches be closed in the town through Monday morning. All of the county's parks are closed as well.

All of our County Parks are currently closed; park rangers have been deployed to help the #CZULightningComplex firefighting efforts. For updates visit https://t.co/FoA3pHKg1P. https://t.co/HNxPuKfADF — County of San Mateo (@sanmateoco) August 21, 2020

Many residents of the county's towns of Pescadero, San Gregorio and La Honda were asked to evacuate Thursday evening due to the fires.