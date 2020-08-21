Half Moon Bay And Pacifica Urge People To Stay Away Due To Wildfires

Half Moon Bay beaches are closed through Sunday

August 21, 2020
As crews continue to battle the CZU August Lighting Complex Fire San Mateo County's coastal towns are urging people to stay away. Both Half Moon Bay & Pacifica have asked people to not visit this weekend as additional traffic could cause delays in emergency response and evacuations.

Half Moon Bay City Manager Bob Nisbet ordered that all beaches be closed in the town through Monday morning. All of the county's parks are closed as well.

Many residents of the county's towns of Pescadero, San Gregorio and La Honda were asked to evacuate Thursday evening due to the fires.

