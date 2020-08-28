Hair Salons And Barbershops Permitted To Reopen In California - With Modifications

Some counties might not allow them to reopen still.

August 28, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
Bay Area News

On the day that Alameda & Contra Costa County began allowing salons & barbershops to reopen for outdoor service and San Francisco announced the same starting Tuesday September 1st, Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that all salons & barbershops in California will be permitted to reopen, with modifications.

Newsom greenlighted these businesses to reopen for indoor service, though there will be a max capacity of 25% and county health officials will make the ultimate call on how the businesses can operate locally.

Indoor malls, which have been closed around the Bay Area since mid-July, look like they'll once again be allowed to reopen with modifications.

Napa County and San Francisco County are the only counties in the Bay Area that are in the red and not the purple via covid19.ca.gov. So here's what could be reopening in those counties if the numbers continue to improve:

Tags: 
California
Hair Salons
Barbershops