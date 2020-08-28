Hair Salons And Barbershops Permitted To Reopen In California - With Modifications

On the day that Alameda & Contra Costa County began allowing salons & barbershops to reopen for outdoor service and San Francisco announced the same starting Tuesday September 1st, Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that all salons & barbershops in California will be permitted to reopen, with modifications.

#BREAKING: Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced a new four-tier, color-coded system Friday that will replace California’s monitoring list. Under the new system, all of the state's hair salons and barbershops are permitted to reopen indoors with modifications. https://t.co/q5efObl5Cc — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) August 28, 2020

Newsom greenlighted these businesses to reopen for indoor service, though there will be a max capacity of 25% and county health officials will make the ultimate call on how the businesses can operate locally.

Gov. Newsom green lights the reopening of ALL hair salons and barbershops in California.



**Some counties have tighter guidelines and may not allow for these businesses to reopen just yet

What can now reopen in Purple California counties:



Indoor Malls with modifications (food court and common areas closed)

Barbershops and hair salons (Max 25% capacity) — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) August 28, 2020

Indoor malls, which have been closed around the Bay Area since mid-July, look like they'll once again be allowed to reopen with modifications.

Napa County and San Francisco County are the only counties in the Bay Area that are in the red and not the purple via covid19.ca.gov. So here's what could be reopening in those counties if the numbers continue to improve: