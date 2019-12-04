Haight St. Rasputin Location To Be Replaced By Vintage Clothing Store

Last month San Francisco's last Rasputin Music store shuttered on Haight St. & now we know what will be replacing it. Another vintage clothing store will grace the historic street as Spanish brand Flamingos Vintage Pound is moving into the 1672 Haight St. spot.

Bay Area music fans lamented the closing of the music store as more & more of them continue to go out of business.

Rasputin's remaining locations are in Berkeley, Campbell, Pleasant Hill, Fresno, Modesto & San Lorenzo.

As for Flamingos Vintage Pound, it'll be the first Bay Area location for the brand and is expected to open in mid-December. The brand does offer a unique pay by the weight of clothing item model as opposed to paying a fixed price.