Hackers Takeover Smart Home System; Terrify Unsuspecting Couple

A Milwaukee, Wisconsin couple is speaking out after their $700 smart home system was taken over by hackers who took control of their thermostat & security camera. They were alarmed when their Google Nest home system began seeming glitchy, but the thermostat kept going up over 90 degrees and voice began speaking through the camera in their kitchen.

A couple believes someone outsmarted their smart home system, and now they want to warn others about the security risk.

https://t.co/oqGq2g7ytC — Newschannel 6 (@Newschannel6Now) September 25, 2019

The hackers not only spooked them and made their home uncomfortable, but also played vulgar music to further annoy the couple.

The couple believes someone hacked into their WiFi and gained access to the Google Nest system. Google says the Nest system was not breached and believes a compromised password is to blame.

